Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says Ryan Shazier will not play in 2018.

Colbert made the comments at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Kevin Colbert confirmed Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 28, 2018

“We know that and he knows that,” Colbert said.

Shazier will continue to be around the team and continue to rehab his injury.

He was injured making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4.

He spoke to teammate Rossevelt Nix earlier this month.

Shazier told Nix that he plans to walk again on his own and return to a career that was on the verge of stardom before the injury, one that required spinal stabilization surgery and left him in the hospital for two months.

Shazier tells Nix: “I’ve got to get back. Right now I’m reading a book, and it’s basically saying trust the process. I’m really trusting the process. I know the end goal. So I’m taking every step of the way, I’m giving everything I got. The therapists are like, ‘Man, this is crazy. I’ve never seen anyone work this hard.’ They almost see progression every day.”

“I’m really trying to come back and still be a Pro Bowler,” Shazier said. “I’m sorry, because I feel I got snubbed this year for All-Pro even though I got hurt. But I feel like my stats are as good as those who made it.”