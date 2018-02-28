Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says Ryan Shazier will not play in 2018.
Colbert made the comments at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
“We know that and he knows that,” Colbert said.
Shazier will continue to be around the team and continue to rehab his injury.
He was injured making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4.
He spoke to teammate Rossevelt Nix earlier this month.
Shazier told Nix that he plans to walk again on his own and return to a career that was on the verge of stardom before the injury, one that required spinal stabilization surgery and left him in the hospital for two months.
Shazier tells Nix: “I’ve got to get back. Right now I’m reading a book, and it’s basically saying trust the process. I’m really trusting the process. I know the end goal. So I’m taking every step of the way, I’m giving everything I got. The therapists are like, ‘Man, this is crazy. I’ve never seen anyone work this hard.’ They almost see progression every day.”
“I’m really trying to come back and still be a Pro Bowler,” Shazier said. “I’m sorry, because I feel I got snubbed this year for All-Pro even though I got hurt. But I feel like my stats are as good as those who made it.”
Sadly, in the Liberal world of today, the odds are against him. No NFL team (let alone the Steeler’s,) would “trust” his surgery would make him 100% whole. And if it did, they would not want to chance him getting re-injured, and then be paying him millions a year-for life.
It’s the big LIABILITY word. It’s what we have become today in the USA.
For his sake, I HOPE I am wrong. I wish him well and the best. But he will have a very tough time getting ANY NFL team to let him play again. Just the simple fact of it being what it is.
FYI-I had major surgery from a gun shot in 2008. Rehabbed, certified to return to duty,but the Sheriff offered me ONLY retirement, for the reasons I stated above. A lot less than what I would have made getting full retirement 4 years later. So I am talking from experience. Motivation buys you NOTHING today. Good Luck Shaz!