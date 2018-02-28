FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal aides, is resigning.

In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he “will miss having her by my side.”

The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told “white lies” for Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Hicks served as Trump’s one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign. She says in a statement, “There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump.”

