BUFFALO (KDKA) – Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s oral cancer has returned.

According to a Pro Football Talk report, Kelly released a statement Thursday morning confirming the cancer had returned.

“The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned. Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know God is with me. I continuously talk with the four F’s: Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying ‘Kelly Tough’ and trusting God will carry us through this difficult time.”

Kelly, a former player at East Brady High School, passed for 3,915 yards and 44 touchdowns during his high school career, which gave him all-state honors.

