PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrat Conor Lamb in western Pennsylvania next week.
Lamb and bidden will hold a rally with union members at the Carpenters Training Center in Collier Township on Tuesday afternoon.
A few hours later, they’ll meet with supporters at Robert Morris University.
Lamb is facing Republican Rick Saccone in a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.
That special election will be held on March 13.