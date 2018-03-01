WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Conor Lamb, Democrats, Joe Biden, Local TV, Robert Morris University, Vice President Joe Biden

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrat Conor Lamb in western Pennsylvania next week.

Lamb and bidden will hold a rally with union members at the Carpenters Training Center in Collier Township on Tuesday afternoon.

A few hours later, they’ll meet with supporters at Robert Morris University.

Lamb is facing Republican Rick Saccone in a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.

That special election will be held on March 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch