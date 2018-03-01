Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrat Conor Lamb in western Pennsylvania next week.

Lamb and bidden will hold a rally with union members at the Carpenters Training Center in Collier Township on Tuesday afternoon.

A few hours later, they’ll meet with supporters at Robert Morris University.

Lamb is facing Republican Rick Saccone in a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.

That special election will be held on March 13.