PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to natural and social elements, a new list says Pennsylvania is near the bottom.

U.S. News and World Reports says Pennsylvania is number 44 when it comes to their “Quality of Life” ranking.

California came in last on the list.

New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Texas and West Virginia also fared worse than the Keystone State on the list.

The rankings were based on a healthy environment, social support, as well as physical and mental health.

North Dakota came in at number 1 on the list.

Rounding out the top five were Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and South Dakota.

Comments
  1. Kimberly-Joe McMunn says:
    March 1, 2018 at 6:00 PM

    Well ain’t that something? No surprise there……….:)

    Reply

