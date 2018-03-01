Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is accusing some lawmakers of being too fearful of the National Rifle Association to pass new gun measures.

He’s calling for substantial changes in the nation’s gun laws – a position he pushed during a White House meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the president says he favors a “comprehensive” approach to addressing gun violence, but he’s offering no details.

President Trump says many ideas, “some good & some not so good” came out of the bipartisan meeting on school safety.

Trump tweeted that “Background Checks a big part of conversation.” He says gun-free zones around schools are “proven targets of killers.”

Many ideas, some good & some not so good, emerged from our bipartisan meeting on school safety yesterday at the White House. Background Checks a big part of conversation. Gun free zones are proven targets of killers. After many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2018

The president says “after many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment!” on the constitutional right to bear arms.

Trump led Wednesday’s meeting and allowed it to be televised. He expressed support for expanded background checks, increased school security and more mental health resources, as well as raising the age to 21 for purchasing some firearms.

Trump has mentioned arming teachers, and says his administration, not Congress, would ban bump-stock devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

He says he’s told NRA officials it’s time to act.

Trump also suggested letting law enforcement confiscate a person’s guns without a court order.

Trump plans another school safety meeting on Thursday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)