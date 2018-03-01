Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was “crazy.”

“I was just like, that’s crazy. Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?” Kenneth Bachman said.

According to our sister station CBS Philadelphia, Bachman – who is a native of Gloucester County, New Jersey – was out with some of his buddies near the West Virginia University campus on Friday night when he decided to call it a night.

He ordered an Uber, which he said he doesn’t recall doing, and then fell asleep during the ride.

When his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey, Bachman says he didn’t know what was happening or who the driver was.

“We went to a frat party, and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night. I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day,” said Bachman. “Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey.”

The trip was made more expensive because Bachman gave the driver money for tolls and ordered an UberXL, which can hold up to six passengers.

In the end, the total cost came to: $1,635.93!

He says he tried to challenge the fare with Uber but ended up paying it.

Bachman gave his driver five stars.

