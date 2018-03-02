Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh attorney accused of sexually abusing his dog went before a judge Friday.

Attorney Ivan DeVoren is accused of sexually abusing his 6-month-old yellow lab, Snoopy.

The 61-year-old lives and works in his apartment in Highland Park. According to detectives, a witness told them they overheard the sexual abuse happening at least ten times.

President Judge Jeffrey Manning ordered DeVoren to do three things while he awaits his preliminary hearing:

He must have outpatient mental health treatment.

He must have a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.

He must have no contact with animals or children.

DeVoren is facing ten felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, ten counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Snoopy is in veterinary care and doing well. Officials are not disclosing his location.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m. for more on this story.