PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Auntie Anne’s is celebrating its 30th birthday Saturday by giving away free pretzels.

The promotion lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, at participating Auntie Anne’s locations.

Customers can get one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

Visit auntieannes.com/locations to find the Auntie Anne’s closest to you.