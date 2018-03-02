Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities seized cocaine and a large amount of heroin from a home in Washington County on Friday morning.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says a search warrant was served at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Avenue in the City of Washington after a long-term investigation.

Authorities searched the home and found 5 ounces of cocaine and almost 800 stamp bags of heroin, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

Officials say 44-year-old Micah J. Pierce was arrested and arraigned on drug delivery charges.

The District Attorney’s Office says Washington Regional SWAT, Washington County District Attorney drug task force detectives, Washington City Police and Washington City Police K-9 officer Tony assisted in Pierce’s arrest.