PITTSBURGH (CBS) — High winds have been wreaking havoc around Western Pennsylvania, but winds in Washington D.C. were so bad they made people sick.

A report from a plane landing at Dulles International Airport Friday morning during very high winds says nearly everyone on the plane vomited.

Winds in the area are very strong right now due to a powerful coastal storm moving along the East Coast, and the plane’s landing was reportedly very turbulent.

The report is on the National Weather Service’s Aviation Weather Center site. It reads:

“VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP.”

