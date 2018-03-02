Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Leelo

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Leelo is a sweet American rabbit who is looking for a loving home. He came to Animal Friends after being with the same family from the time he was just a kit. Although he was loved and cared for, he wasn’t getting the exercise or social interaction that is so important for rabbits. This gentle boy needs time to warm up to new people and environments, but once he’s comfortable, he is friendly and welcomes the company of his friends. If you have a patient home and a lot of love to give, Leelo could be the one for you!

To find out more about how to adopt Leelo, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sheba

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Sheba! I’m a 2-1/2-year-old Terrier/Retriever mix. I love attention and I’m housebroken. I get really excited when I see the volunteers because I just love going for walks! I’m not a fan of cats; however, so I need to be adopted into a cat-free house. I lived with another small dog but prefer dogs that are settled and not wanting to be jumping on me and to overpowering. I was used to a fenced-in yard and doggie door. I would love to have a forever home!

To find out more about how to adopt Sheba, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

