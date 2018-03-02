Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are releasing new details about human remains found in a backyard in Garfield earlier this week.

There are indications the remains found in the 5400 block of Black Street are linked to a decades-old killing, but not the one police originally thought.

There was a roller coaster ride of emotions on Friday as police suspected they had found the remains of a woman who disappeared in 1959.

Turns out, it wasn’t her after all. However, it may be the remains of a woman who lived in the home decades ago, and investigators say she may have been murdered by her husband.

The remains were dug up in the house’s backyard this past Wednesday. Construction crews were putting in a deck when they made the gruesome discovery.

Police sources tell KDKA that they believe it could be the body of Mary Arcuri. She used to live in the home, but decades ago, Mary’s husband, Alfred Arcuri, told police his wife ran off with another man.

Alfred continued to raise the couple’s children. But about a year later, investigators say Alfred took his own life.

Police are now working on the possible theory that Alfred allegedly killed his wife and buried her in the backyard.

A relative tipped police off on Friday evening that the remains may, in fact, belong to Mary.

There is still no official identification of the remains from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, but this is what police sources tell KDKA that they suspect.

Earlier, they thought it could be the remains of Marcella Krulce who disappeared from Bloomfield in 1959. But that theory is apparently not the case.