PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are learning more about the remains of a woman found in Garfield and the chance they could be part of a mystery dating back to the 1950s.

Contractors found human bones while digging into the ground at a building in the 5400 block of Black Street on Wednesday morning. A neighbor said the home has been under construction for about a year.

The site is on the edge of Garfield and East Liberty, just a block away from where the Wolfe sisters were found murdered years ago.

Officials are now taking a serious look at whether the remains found are that of Marcella Krulce, a Bloomfield woman who disappeared nearly 60 years ago.

Sources indicate Krulce is the only individual who was missing from the Garfield/East Liberty area of the city at that time.

Retired Assistant Pittsburgh Police Chief Therese Rocco believes the fact that the body was buried indicates the victim was murdered, but Pittsburgh Police and the Allegheny County medical examiner have not yet determined the cause of death.

Forensics experts have not had enough time to officially identify the remains.

Rocco says she’s ready to help any way she can.

“My file, I’d be very happy to relinquish it and give it to whoever is investigating it,” she said.

Sources say homicide detectives will be going to Rocco’s home to pick up that file.