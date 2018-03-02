Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY (KDKA) – Fierce wind gusts uprooted a large tree early Friday morning on Chadwick Street in Sewickley.

The tree ripped down power lines and damaged more than one home.

“I was trying to sleep and then all of a sudden, I heard glass breaking in my bedroom,” said Bill Habers.

Habers lives two houses down from the tree, but his home received the brunt of the damage.

“I looked out the window in the front and saw a couple branches, but I had no idea what I didn’t see,” said Habers.

Winds knocked the tree down around 1 a.m., but when the sun came out, Habers saw his home engulfed in branches. The roots could be seen sticking straight up in the air and the grass rolled back away from the muddy hole.

“It’s devastation because there’s no electricity and without electricity, I have no heat and the cable is out,” said Habers.

KDKA found more storm damage across the area including toppled trees in Robinson and downed power lines in Shaler.

Some wind gusts in the area were measured at 49 mph overnight into Friday.