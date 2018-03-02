Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Instant Pot model is officially being recalled after more than 100 reports of the multicooker overheating.

The company warned consumers about the problem last week, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an official recall Thursday.

The recall affects Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers with a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746. The batchcode can be found on the rating label on the bottom of the product.

These models were exclusively sold at Walmart and on Walmart.com from August 2017 through January of this year.

According to the CPSC, there have been 107 reports of the multicookers overheating. This defect can cause the bottom of the cooker to melt, posing a fire hazard. There have been five reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers who purchased an affected multicooker should stop using it immediately and return it to Walmart for a free replacement.

Visit gemmulticooker.com for more information.