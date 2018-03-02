WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in New Castle.

The FBI and Shenango Township Police are investigating the Friday morning robbery at the PNC Bank in the 2600 block of Elwood Road. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

According to the FBI, the suspect showed a note to the teller, demanding money.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30. He was 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a mustard-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants.

He was caught on surveillance video in the bank:

new castle bank robbery 2 FBI Searching For New Castle Bank Robbery Suspect

(Source: FBI Pittsburgh)

new castle bank robbery 1 FBI Searching For New Castle Bank Robbery Suspect

(Source: FBI Pittsburgh)

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Office at 412-432-4000.

