PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Auditor General is launching another review of the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

The audit will look at the period of time from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 to determine if the Port Authority is properly serving the needs of the public.

According to a news release, the audit will focus on the Port Authority’s hiring policies and procedures, including hiring police officers and transportation drivers, and the effectiveness of the management of its service routes.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale previously audited the Port Authority in 2014 and found improvements were needed to contracting and procurement practices.

“Through this audit my team will review the port authority’s operation and, if necessary, make recommendations to improve how it can better support the growing economy in greater Pittsburgh,” DePasquale said in a release.