PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major landslide that destroyed one home and closed a section of Route 51 in the West End is close to being cleaned up.

Sources tell KDKA that Route 51 inbound should be reopened by the Monday morning rush hour, or possibly sometime over the weekend.

Road crews have been working since last Sunday to push aside the mud and debris from that slide.

About 2,000 truckloads of dirt had to be hauled away.

The hillside on Greenleaf Street in Duquesne Heights gave way last Sunday and destroyed Beth and Charles Butler’s home. They lived there for 35 years.

Beth says they got out with their medicines, important documents, some pictures and a bit of clothing when they evacuated last weekend.

“Furniture, other clothing, any other necessities, it’s all gone. The house is not there anymore, they took the last of it down today. So there’s nothing there,” she said.

The Butlers raised their three sons in that house, and Beth says, “It was going to be my investment for retirement. It was a two-family home and it was going to be income coming in, and it’s not going to be anymore.”

To add insult to injury, she met with her Allstate Insurance agent and was told, “That it’s a mudslide, and it’s not covered. It’s going to be denied.”

So, friends of the Butlers started a GoFundMe page for them to try to help with the rebuilding costs.