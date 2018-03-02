Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New photos and renderings show what park-goers can expect to see at Kennywood’s new “Thomas the Tank Engine” attraction this summer.

In February, Kennywood officials announced that “Thomas Town at Kennywood,” featuring characters from the children’s series “Thomas the Tank Engine,” would be built on the historic Olde Kennywood Railroad site.

Four new rides will be built, along with a new gift shop, play area, party pavilion and games. The attraction will cost $8.5 million and is expected to open in June.

Additional photos show rides from Thomas Land in Edaville, Mass., that are similar to the rides coming to Thomas Town, including Harold’s Helicopters and Firefighting Flynn.

Officials say all the rides in “Thomas Town” are for both adults and children.