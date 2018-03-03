Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET (KDKA) — A Bentleyville man died after being ejected from his vehicle after a car accident in Somerset Township on Friday.

According to a release from Washington County’s Office of the Coroner, Charles Kyle Hook, 18, was killed after his silver Volkswagen Jetta was involved in an accident near the 400 block of Carlton Drive in Somerset Township between 9:00 p.m. and 9:18 p.m. Friday.

The report says Hook’s car was traveling eastbound on Carlton Drive when he lost control, left the roadway and rolled over. Hook was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hook was pronounced dead by the Washington County Coroner’s Office at the scene of the accident on Friday, Mar 2, at 10:34 p.m.

Brownsville EMS, Bearcat EMS, Fallowfield Township VFD and Valley Inn VFD assisted at the scene.

This accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.