Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — One person died Saturday after a roaring fire in Carnegie that possibly destroyed a beloved family restaurant.

Flames overtook PaPa J’s restaurant and the apartments upstairs late Friday night.

Neighbors filled the streets of Carnegie, looking up in disbelief.

Mementos from inside the popular Italian restaurant now sit out in the street. The owner of PaPa J’s didn’t want to talk on camera, but said he’s in shock.

He told KDKA at least one person wound up in the hospital.

Allegheny County officials confirmed Saturday evening that an individual who was injured in the fire has died. The victim has not yet been identified.

The future of the restaurant remains unknown, but other Carnegie businesses offered support on social media. One posted, in part, “We are very sad to see the devastation for the families, tenants, employees and others affected. Carnegie will rebuild.”

Firefighters say it was a cooking accident that sparked the fire.

It is unclear if the building, including PaPa J’s, can be saved.