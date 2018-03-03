FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Celebrity Death, David Ogden Stiers, Local TV, Obituary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emmy-nominated actor David Ogden Stiers has died at age 75.

His talent agency tweeted Saturday that he passed away at his home in Newport, Ore., after a battle with bladder cancer.

Stiers was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on “M*A*S*H.”

He was also well-known for his voice acting work in a number of animated Disney movies, including roles such as Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” and both Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in “Pocahontas.”

