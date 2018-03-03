Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emmy-nominated actor David Ogden Stiers has died at age 75.

His talent agency tweeted Saturday that he passed away at his home in Newport, Ore., after a battle with bladder cancer.

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His talent was only surpassed by his heart. pic.twitter.com/fjuGmbVYgd — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

Stiers was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on “M*A*S*H.”

He was also well-known for his voice acting work in a number of animated Disney movies, including roles such as Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” and both Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in “Pocahontas.”