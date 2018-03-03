FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene of a fire in the Upper Hill section of the city Saturday night.

It broke out just after 8 p.m. at a 4-story building in the 3300 block of Iowa Street.

 

Allegheny County officials say everyone got out of the building safely.

The residents who were inside have been taken to a nearby church.

