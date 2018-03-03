Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenage boy is facing charges after threatening to use a gun at a Fayette County school Friday.

According to state police, a 14-year-old boy from Mount Morris, Pa., threatened to use a gun at the New Directions School in North Union Township.

Further details of the threat were not released.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon and sent to a juvenile detention center.

The teen is facing charges of risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.