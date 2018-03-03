FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The section of Route 51 that was closed for almost a week due to a devastating landslide in the West End reopened Saturday.

Route 51 inbound was clear and reopened around 5:30 p.m.

route 51 reopened Closed Section Of Route 51 Reopens After Landslide Clean Up

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Crews have been working to clear the mud and debris from the road since Sunday when a major landslide spilled over onto the road.

west end circle Closed Section Of Route 51 Reopens After Landslide Clean Up

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Chris Kunicki)

About 2,000 truckloads of dirt had to be hauled away. PennDOT District 11 brought in an additional contractor to speed up the job after the city asked for help and Harrisburg approved the request.

