PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Downtown Pittsburgh in February was taken into custody Friday.

The suspect walked into the KeyBank location on Sixth Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 and approached a teller window. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a purple hat, purple scarf, glasses, a skirt and a pea coat.

According to a criminal complaint, when the teller asked him to remove his hat and scarf, the suspect pulled the scarf down just below his mouth and allegedly said, “If I don’t get out of here fast, someone will get hurt.”

The suspect then allegedly handed the teller a note that said, “Someone will get shot if you don’t give the 100s, 50s, 20s and 10s. No dye packs, smile and move fast. Sorry.”

The teller gave the suspect about $540 in loose 20 and 5 dollar bills and did not give him any dye packs or GPS trackers. The teller told police she did not see any weapons.

Police searched security footage from multiple buildings and businesses in the area and, on Friday, were able to obtain a photo showing the suspect without his face covered. They were then able to identify the suspect as 60-year-old Darryl Wilson, of Crawford-Roberts.

A criminal complaint says detectives went to a previous address listed for Wilson and knocked on the front door.

Wilson answered the door with his hands up and allegedly said, “I did it” and “I know why you’re here. I robbed the bank.”

He was taken to police headquarters for questioning. He allegedly told police he used the money he stole to pay back people that had let him borrow money. He also bought a new phone.

Wilson is facing charges of robbery and receiving stolen property.