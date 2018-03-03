Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House has passed legislation to legalize sports betting at the state’s five casinos in the event that a U.S. Supreme Court case leads to the repeal of a nationwide ban.

The bill passed 77-22 on Friday follows Senate approval.

It would allow sports betting at West Virginia licensed casinos and on Lottery Commission-approved mobile device applications.

The state would collect 10 percent of gross receipts. Bettors would have to be at least 21.

Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide New Jersey’s challenge to a law banning sports betting in all but four states.

Supporters say it will create jobs and tax revenues and bring sports betting into the open.

Critics say it will increase gambling and addictions and could compromise integrity of sporting events.

