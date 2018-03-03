Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an apparent domestic violence situation in Indiana County on Saturday morning.

State troopers were sent to a home in the 300 block of Saddlebrook Drive in White Township around 8:15 a.m. for a report of an assault involving a stabbing or a shooting.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 59-year-old woman who was unconscious and suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was last reported to be in critical condition.

Troopers then went into the woman’s home and found her 67-year-old husband inside. He was unresponsive with “indications of trauma to his body.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the initial investigation, the man and woman got into an altercation involving a knife inside their home. Police believe the woman fled to her neighbor’s home after the altercation, and the neighbor called 911.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

The names of the man and woman are being withheld because it is a domestic violence situation.

The investigation is ongoing.