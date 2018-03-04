Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An online petition is gathering signatures to honor the late Rev. Billy Graham with a national holiday in his name.

The petition was posted on Change.org last week by user Kyle Siler. In less than a week, more than 50,000 people had signed.

The post says in part, “Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad.”

President Donald Trump, the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, Senator Jerry Tillman, Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Richard Burr are listed as the “decision makers” for the petition.

Graham died on Feb. 21 at age 99.

The petition can be found here: change.org/p/donald-trump-holiday-for-billy-graham