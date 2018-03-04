Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Monessen High School graduate Frances McDormand took home the Academy Award for Best Actress at Sunday night’s ceremony.

McDormand was nominated for her role in the film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

It is McDormand’s second Oscar and comes for her blistering turn as a mother who feels authorities haven’t done enough to investigate her daughter’s rape and murder.

McDormand won a best supporting actress award for her role as a police officer in “Fargo.” Her win Sunday was not a surprise – she has swept the major awards this year.

The actress opened her speech by saying if she fell over during her speech, someone should pick her up because had “some things to say.” She thanked her family, telling them they fill her with everlasting joy.

She then set her Oscar on the stage and asked every female Oscar nominee to stand up, generating thunderous applause. McDormand looked joyous as she looked out on the women.

