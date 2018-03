Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says the Mon Wharf will be closed Monday.

Although the flood advisory in the area has ended and the water has receded from the Wharf, crews now need to start cleaning up before the Wharf can reopen.

The Parking Authority says additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.

The Mon Wharf will remain closed until further notice.