UPPER HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — The weekly service at the Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church in the Hill District was held outside, just across the street from where a fire erupted Saturday night that cost six families their homes.

At the service the pastor Gaven Walden incorporated a message to strengthen the community and their bonds with their neighbors. He told them this won’t be the last time the church focuses on the community.