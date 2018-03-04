FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Firefighter Injured, Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hill District, Local TV, Upper Hill

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — The weekly service at the Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church in the Hill District was held outside, just across the street from where a fire erupted Saturday night that cost six families their homes.

READ MORE: Firefighter Injured In Upper Hill Apartment Building Blaze

grace memorial presbyterian church Upper Hill Church Holds Outdoor Service After Nearby Apartment Fire

Photo Courtesy: Samier Nefzi

At the service the pastor Gaven Walden incorporated a message to strengthen the community and their bonds with their neighbors. He told them this won’t be the last time the church focuses on the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch