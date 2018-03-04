Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia teachers say they aren’t going to return to the classroom until lawmakers approve the 5 percent raise they negotiated with the governor.

The three unions representing the educators announced their decision Saturday after the Senate voted to lower the raise to 4 percent.

With their vote Saturday evening, the Republican-controlled chamber bucked teachers, Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled House, which approved the 5 percent raise on Wednesday. The two bills will now have to be reconciled. It was unclear how soon that process would begin.

Republican Sen. Greg Boso of Nicholas introduced the change, which he said would cost $17 million less than the 5 percent raise.

The Senate’s vote came as the teachers’ strike rolled into its second weekend.

