PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drug charges are pending against a teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District.

The incident happened Friday night during a PIAA basketball playoff game at Carrick High School.

According to a school district spokesperson, a school police officer working at the game could smell marijuana on an Allderdice High School teacher.

The officer confronted the teacher and allegedly found drug paraphernalia with marijuana residue.

The teacher has not been identified.

