Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A judge has denied requests from Bill Cosby’s lawyers to throw out his sexual assault case.

Judge Steven O’Neill on Monday denied a defense motion to dismiss the case on statute of limitations and prosecutorial misconduct grounds.

Cosby’s lawyers argued the alleged assault that led to his arrest couldn’t have happened in January 2004, as accuser Andrea Constand has testified, and falls outside the statute of limitations.

O’Neill said he’d leave that for the jury to decide.

Prosecutors are trying to persuade the judge to allow as many as 19 other accusers to testify as the retrial. They say the testimony is needed to counter the defense team’s “inevitable attacks” on Constand’s credibility.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)