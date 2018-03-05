FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Disorderly Conduct, Hempfield Township, Local TV, Nude Photos, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is being cited for allegedly showing other drivers nude selfies of himself while he was driving through Westmoreland County on Sunday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on SR-30 near the Greengate Center Circle in Hempfield Township .

State police say the Glenshaw man was stopped at a red light when he got out his cell phone, pulled up naked pictures of himself and “displayed his cell phone in full view of other drivers.”

The man allegedly continued to display the photos in full view of other drivers, namely one female driver, at multiple traffic lights along SR-30.

According to state police, the man admitted he had been looking at fully naked selfies when he was confronted about the incident.

The man, who has not been identified, is being cited with disorderly conduct.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch