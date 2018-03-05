Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is being cited for allegedly showing other drivers nude selfies of himself while he was driving through Westmoreland County on Sunday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on SR-30 near the Greengate Center Circle in Hempfield Township .

State police say the Glenshaw man was stopped at a red light when he got out his cell phone, pulled up naked pictures of himself and “displayed his cell phone in full view of other drivers.”

The man allegedly continued to display the photos in full view of other drivers, namely one female driver, at multiple traffic lights along SR-30.

According to state police, the man admitted he had been looking at fully naked selfies when he was confronted about the incident.

The man, who has not been identified, is being cited with disorderly conduct.

