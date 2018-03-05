Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in Allegheny County are getting some help for the prom.

This weekend was the start of the 13th annual “Project Prom” giveaway.

Teenage girls lined up out the doors for a chance to choose a new gown and shoes for the special day.

To be eligible for “Project Prom,” the student must receive services from the Department of Human Services. Those services include receiving free or reduced lunches or food stamps. Children of veterans, children who live in homeless shelters and foster kids are also eligible.

For any girl who missed the giveaway this weekend, they can visit Thriftique in Lawrenceville through next Saturday.