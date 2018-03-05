FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Project Prom

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in Allegheny County are getting some help for the prom.

This weekend was the start of the 13th annual “Project Prom” giveaway.

Teenage girls lined up out the doors for a chance to choose a new gown and shoes for the special day.

To be eligible for “Project Prom,” the student must receive services from the Department of Human Services. Those services include receiving free or reduced lunches or food stamps. Children of veterans, children who live in homeless shelters and foster kids are also eligible.

For any girl who missed the giveaway this weekend, they can visit Thriftique in Lawrenceville through next Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch