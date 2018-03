Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A thief in Fayette County tried to bring home the bacon over the weekend — by stealing a $200 pig.

Pennsylvania State Police say a large black pig was stolen from a location in the 400 block of Old Route 21 Road in German Township sometime over the weekend.

According to the victim, the pig was worth about $200.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact State Police in Uniontown at (724) 439-7111.