FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Graco, Local TV, Recalls

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Graco is recalling one of its high chair models because it may tip over.

The Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair was sold exclusively at Walmart between October of 2016 and December of 2017.

One of the rear legs may turn out of position, causing the chair to become unstable.

Click Here For More Details About The Recall

Parents of five children say theirs tipped over, which resulted in injuries.

Graco says if you have that high chair, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair kit.

The recall affects about 36,000 high chairs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch