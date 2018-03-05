FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, Maine, Shipwreck

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YORK, Maine (CBS) — It’s common to see debris wash up on beaches after major storms, but people are flocking to one Maine beach to see what resurfaced after Friday’s nor’easter.

The remains of an old shipwreck appeared on the shores of Short Sands Beach in York, Maine, after the storm. Police posted photos on Facebook on Monday morning.

CBS Boston reports that the shipwreck is occasionally visible on the beach after major storms. The last time it resurfaced was in 2013.

The York Weekly says the wreck dates back to the Revolutionary War era.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch