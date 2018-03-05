Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YORK, Maine (CBS) — It’s common to see debris wash up on beaches after major storms, but people are flocking to one Maine beach to see what resurfaced after Friday’s nor’easter.

The remains of an old shipwreck appeared on the shores of Short Sands Beach in York, Maine, after the storm. Police posted photos on Facebook on Monday morning.

CBS Boston reports that the shipwreck is occasionally visible on the beach after major storms. The last time it resurfaced was in 2013.

The York Weekly says the wreck dates back to the Revolutionary War era.