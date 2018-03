Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A truck hauling beer overturned and caused quite a mess in Ohio Township Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened near Mount Nebo Road around 5:30 a.m.

As a result of the crash, debris was scattered along the side of the road.

The crash was cleared around 7:20 a.m.

