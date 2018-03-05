Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for alleged identity theft and credit card cloning.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly cloned the victim’s credit card and used it at a business in East Liberty on Feb. 19.

The victim was notified of the charges, called police, and then canceled their card.

One week later, police say the victim was notified once again of another attempted charge to the canceled card. This one occurred at a business in North Oakland.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 detectives at 412-323-7201.