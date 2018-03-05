FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:East Liberty, Identity Theft, Local TV, North Oakland, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for alleged identity theft and credit card cloning.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly cloned the victim’s credit card and used it at a business in East Liberty on Feb. 19.

identity theft suspect Police Seek Alleged Identity Theft Suspect, Accused Of Cloning Credit Card

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

The victim was notified of the charges, called police, and then canceled their card.

One week later, police say the victim was notified once again of another attempted charge to the canceled card. This one occurred at a business in North Oakland.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 detectives at 412-323-7201.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch