PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is right around the corner. As part of the annual event, organizers have named this year’s Miss Smiling Irish Eyes and her court.

According to a press release, this year’s queen is Madeline Evans.

Evans is from the North Hills and currently attends Villanova University, where she is majoring in chemical engineering.

“At Villanova and earlier in her high school career, she has volunteered for numerous campus projects and activities, serving the needs of a broad range of nonprofits and community constituents in need,” the release said.

Evans is a member of Villanova’s Irish Dance Team. She was also an accomplished track and field athlete at North Hills High School.

Meanwhile, Roisin Sabol, of Pittsburgh, and Erin Sheedy, of Thornburg, have been named to the Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Court.

Sabol graduated from Oakland Catholic High School and is majoring in neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh.

Sheedy is a senior at Oakland Catholic High School and will graduate this spring.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Downtown Pittsburgh at 10 a.m.

It’s one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the country.