FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Erin Sheedy, Madeline Evans, Miss Smiling Irish Eyes, Roisin Sabol, St. Patrick's Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is right around the corner. As part of the annual event, organizers have named this year’s Miss Smiling Irish Eyes and her court.

According to a press release, this year’s queen is Madeline Evans.

madeline evans irish eyes Organizers Name Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Ahead Of St. Patricks Day Parade

(Photo Courtesy: O’Brien Communications)

Evans is from the North Hills and currently attends Villanova University, where she is majoring in chemical engineering.

“At Villanova and earlier in her high school career, she has volunteered for numerous campus projects and activities, serving the needs of a broad range of nonprofits and community constituents in need,” the release said.

Evans is a member of Villanova’s Irish Dance Team. She was also an accomplished track and field athlete at North Hills High School.

roisin sabol erin sheedy Organizers Name Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Ahead Of St. Patricks Day Parade

Left: Roisin Sabol. Right: Erin Sheedy. (Photo Courtesy: O’Brien Communications)

Meanwhile, Roisin Sabol, of Pittsburgh, and Erin Sheedy, of Thornburg, have been named to the Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Court.

Sabol graduated from Oakland Catholic High School and is majoring in neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh.

Sheedy is a senior at Oakland Catholic High School and will graduate this spring.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Downtown Pittsburgh at 10 a.m.

It’s one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch