PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With just days to go before Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional special election, a new poll shows Democrat Conor Lamb leading Republican Rick Saccone.

The Emerson College poll shows Lamb leading Saccone 48% to 45%, but it’s worth noting that is within the margin of error.

The college says the data was collected between March 1-3 using an online and landline sample of nearly 500 likely voters.

The survey shows that this special election has garnered a lot of voting excitement, with 56% saying they are very excited to vote.

Lamb is leading 57% to 40% in Allegheny County which accounts for about 42% of the vote.

President Trump won the district 58% to 39% in 2016, and Mitt Romney fared equally well in 2012.