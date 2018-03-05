FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Le'Veon Bell, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to place the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell for the second straight year.

The team has until Tuesday to use the franchise tag, which would prevent Bell from becoming a free agent

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Bell would receive $14.5 million in 2018. However, there is no guarantee Bell will sign the agreement.

He has also previously threatened to retire or sit out the 2018 season if the team uses its franchise tag on him again.

The team used the franchise tab on Bell last year and he held out until Sept. 4, before signing a $12.1 million, one-year tender.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch