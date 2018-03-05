Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to place the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell for the second straight year.

The team has until Tuesday to use the franchise tag, which would prevent Bell from becoming a free agent

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Bell would receive $14.5 million in 2018. However, there is no guarantee Bell will sign the agreement.

The franchise tag, Bell’s second in two years, is slated to be $14.544M. Now the question is when he’ll sign it… https://t.co/JRoXKB2gXn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2018

He has also previously threatened to retire or sit out the 2018 season if the team uses its franchise tag on him again.

The team used the franchise tab on Bell last year and he held out until Sept. 4, before signing a $12.1 million, one-year tender.