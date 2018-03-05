FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Abortion, West Virginia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s House has voted to end abortion rights under the state constitution.

The resolution was approved 73-25 Monday. The Senate passed it a month ago and it goes before voters in a November referendum.

The resolution says: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.”

It would authorize lawmakers to restrict or outlaw the procedure.

Supporters say abortions would remain legal under federal law, that the target is state funding for Medicaid abortions. That was upheld by West Virginia’s top court in 1993.

Opponents say it would put the issue in the hands of the Legislature, which could ban Medicaid-funded abortions in cases of rape, incest or when a woman or girl’s health is at risk.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch