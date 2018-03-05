Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (KDKA) — Police say a woman and a man have been arrested in connection to an incident involving a 2-year-old child that took place at a New York movie theater.

Twenty-five-year-old Keri Karman and 61-year-old Charles Karman, both from Baldwin, N.Y., are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened on Jan. 2 in Levittown, N.Y.

Nassau County Police say a 2-year-old girl was seeing a movie with her 28-year-old mother and the child asked her mom for popcorn. Keri, who was sitting next to the child, allegedly told the 2-year-old to be quiet, and the child’s mother then told Keri not to talk to her daughter.

Keri allegedly started yelling and cursing at the child and the mother. She then allegedly put her hand over the child’s mouth, dumped popcorn on her head and hit her in the head with the empty popcorn container, which made the child cry.

Keri and Charles then ran out of the theater.

The 2-year-old victim was taken to a doctor for evaluation and suffered a contusion on her head.

Both Keri and Charles were arrested over the weekend.