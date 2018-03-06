Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sometime this year, Amazon is expected to announce the location for its second headquarters.

Being named a top 20 finalist for Amazon’s HQ2, it’s possible Pittsburgh could be the second home of the e-commerce giant.

Amazon officials from the company’s headquarters in Seattle are on tour visiting the top 20 cities. As a result, a visit to Pittsburgh could happen in the near future.

GeekWire’s Monica Nickelsburg, an expert in civic innovation, says it’s the company’s due diligence.

“They want to collect as much data as they can and get a real sense for the place before they make their decision,” Nickelsburg said.

It’s not known when officials will visit Pittsburgh, or what they’ll be looking for once they get here. The visits are believed to be discreet.

A visit to Pittsburgh could include checking out the Downtown area, the Pittsburgh International Airport, major highways in the area and mass transportation – all of which are on the list as core preferences for the second headquarters location.

Nickelsburg said what it really comes down to is talent.

“A lot of these cities have great universities, Pittsburgh included, and I’m sure highlighting them will be part of that process,” she said.

The details of the proposal from Pittsburgh and Allegheny County haven’t been made public, even though the request for details of the proposal is being challenged in court.