Hayesville, Ohio

HAYESVILLE, Ohio (AP/KDKA) – A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl’s injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Edwards tearfully appeared in court Monday and said there was no information the judge needed to consider before he set her bond at $30,000.

An attorney is being appointed for Edwards for her Wednesday arraignment.

The girl remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

Ashland County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Carl Richert says the girl’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The .22-caliber rifle was reportedly kept in a gun locker with other firearms in the home. It was unclear whether it was locked up.

No other details about the girl’s injuries have been released. Her brother was in the custody of children’s services.

